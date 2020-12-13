Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.