Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,168 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

