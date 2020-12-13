Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 739 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,144.87 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

