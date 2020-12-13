Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 959 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CF Industries by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.