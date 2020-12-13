Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $397,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 61,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

