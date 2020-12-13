Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.