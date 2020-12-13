Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $87,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.