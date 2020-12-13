Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. CLSA downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

MLCO opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

