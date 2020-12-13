Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,741. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a PEG ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.