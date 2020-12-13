Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 6,294 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

