Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 6,294 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STT opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.
In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.