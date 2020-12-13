Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $214,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $419.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

