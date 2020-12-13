Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

