Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,550 shares of company stock worth $4,525,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

