Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

