Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.36 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $456.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

