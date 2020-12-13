Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,962,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $64,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.