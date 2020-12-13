Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average is $302.26. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

