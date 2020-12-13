Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

