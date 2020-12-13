QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

QCRH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $616.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

