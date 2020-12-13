QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

QCRH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $616.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit