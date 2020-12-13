Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Qiwi has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $11.23 on Friday. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $684.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qiwi by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 216,547 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

