Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

