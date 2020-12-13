Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

