Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $690,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $160.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

