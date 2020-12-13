Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $690,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:LLY opened at $160.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
