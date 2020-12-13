Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.82.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

