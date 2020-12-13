RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.17.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $167.20 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $5,588,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

