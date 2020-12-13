Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

ROL opened at $36.67 on Friday. Rollins has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

