Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

