Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 111,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00.

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

