Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

