Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 19,591 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 14.6% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 198,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 28.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

ATHM stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $107.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

