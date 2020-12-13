Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 68,962 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,962 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

