Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 615,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,925,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Alleghany by 20.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

NYSE:Y opened at $584.94 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.