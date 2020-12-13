Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock worth $630,476 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.89 million. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.