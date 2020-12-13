Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.