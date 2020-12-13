Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1,080.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of SRC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

