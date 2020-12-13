Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1,468.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,809 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

