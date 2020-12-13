Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,549.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Sonos worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 254.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock worth $13,209,274 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

