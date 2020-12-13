Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

