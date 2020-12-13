Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.74 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE NI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

