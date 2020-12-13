Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 276.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.