Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of CF Finance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

