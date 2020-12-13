Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 296,313 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

