Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 160,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

LI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit