Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 160,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

LI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

