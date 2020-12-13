Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 285,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

