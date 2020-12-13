Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,470 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.