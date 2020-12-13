Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SWM opened at $38.80 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

