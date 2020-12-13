Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,326.04 on Friday. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,614.00 and a twelve month high of $4,320.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seaboard by 361,075.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 122.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter worth $8,751,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seaboard by 249.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 118.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

