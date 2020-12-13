SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,052 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

