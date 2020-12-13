Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

