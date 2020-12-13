SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. BidaskClub lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

